East Cape sometimes its own worst enemy

PREMIUM

Back when I was completing my undergraduate degree at Rhodes University in Makhanda, my friend Charlene Mihi and I decided to approach various government departments in Makhanda to offer volunteering services.



I was pursuing a degree in geography and she in law. We had noted that all departments were not doing well in communications as well as the archiving of information, and decided that being top performing students with much-needed skills, we would plough back into the community by assisting government. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.