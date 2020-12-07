New mayor must lead a united effort to fix our broken city
Well, Nelson Mandela Bay finally has a mayor, but for how long is anybody’s guess.
With co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha almost immediately questioning the legality of the meeting, it is probably headed to court...
