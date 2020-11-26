Annual campaign just helps normalise violence against women
We are currently witnessing a time of year that has become associated with intense campaigning against gender-based violence.
In the same way, it is also the season for school and university examinations and the annual holiday season. We also seem to have adopted a season for activism...
