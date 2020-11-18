Flight of Bushiris shows just how porous our borders are
Those officials who assisted pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, to cross our border posts — albeit at an airfield or another port of entry — should hang their heads in shame. Not only have they betrayed their country, they may have ensured that the so-called prophet and his wife evade facing justice altogether.
The couple are facing charges of fraud and money laundering to the tune of more than R100m and were out on bail of R200,000 each when they fled the country...
