Many lessons to be learnt from Bobani’s reign
Mongameli Bobani. What a powerful political figure he was, always causing ructions in Nelson Mandela Bay — be it in the council chamber or the centre of power at City Hall.
He certainly left his mark in the Bay, for both good and bad reasons, and he was a flamboyant figure who ensured there was never a dull moment in the upper echelons of the business and political world...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.