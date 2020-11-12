Brakenfell clash just reinforces racial divide

The pattern is now clear: whenever there is a potential racial crisis to exploit, the EFF descends on the scene of the crime and creates chaos as it fans the flames of racial strife, thereby drawing much-needed attention to itself.



Think Clicks (the haircare advert disparaging black hair), Senekal (the black-on-white farm murder) and now Brackenfell High School (the all-white matric party). In the Clicks case the management rushed towards a settlement (apology, money for bursaries) as violence damaged stores and shut them down...

