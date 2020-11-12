Brakenfell clash just reinforces racial divide
The pattern is now clear: whenever there is a potential racial crisis to exploit, the EFF descends on the scene of the crime and creates chaos as it fans the flames of racial strife, thereby drawing much-needed attention to itself.
Think Clicks (the haircare advert disparaging black hair), Senekal (the black-on-white farm murder) and now Brackenfell High School (the all-white matric party). In the Clicks case the management rushed towards a settlement (apology, money for bursaries) as violence damaged stores and shut them down...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.