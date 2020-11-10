Whistle-blowers must be protected at Zondo commission

It made for good viewing last week. One former SAA board member — Yakhi Kwinana, who was chair of the technical committee — babbling about vetkoeks and seemingly unable to grasp the concept of ethics, and another former SAA chair — Dudu Myeni — who simply refused to answer questions put to her at the state capture commission.



It really provided some comic relief — comedians will surely have a field day — but, more importantly, it highlighted the entrenched rot at the national carrier with these two women at the helm...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.