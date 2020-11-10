US politics may be swinging back to liberal centre
Donald Trump’s departure from “the most powerful office in the world,” suggests the hard swing to the Right in American politics may be swinging back to the centre — where that country’s liberals traditionally plant their post.
The Democratic Party victors in last week’s US election, Joe Biden and Kamalla Harris, represent that liberal centre, albeit with a slight tilt, at least on the part of Harris, to the Left of centre. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.