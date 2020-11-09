Liars, grifters, incompetents … the Zuma cartel rot runs deep

Is it too late to entrench professionalism and integrity in government appointments?

We need to talk about the quality of people we appoint to top positions. It is no wonder that the 10 years of Jacob Zuma’s administration took SA to the door of destruction: the quality of its people was horrendous. It was an administration that appointed fraudsters, rewarded liars and elevated incompetents. It was an administration of thieves and their yes-men and yes-women.



The Zondo commission showed us again last week just how badly the state and its numerous entities were run. Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni took the stand at the state capture inquiry. She was asked whether she had a bachelor of administration degree as stated on her CV in the past. She said she would not answer because she might incriminate herself...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.