Opinion

Northern areas residents continue to live in fear

PREMIUM
Editorial Comment None 04 November 2020

Every other day someone is shot in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas as vicious gangs continue to terrorise communities.

Innocent families live in fear every day as their loved ones might just not come back alive from buying milk and bread at the neighbourhood shop...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members

Most Read

X