DA’s elective congress: colour-blind or short-sighted?

The party’s position of ignoring race, and not having a clear economic policy, could prove disastrous

Try as I might, I can’t get too worked up about the elective congress (or is it conference?) the official opposition, the DA, held at the weekend. I woke up on Monday to a Twitter feed alive with indignation at the election results the 2,000 or so virtual delegates returned.



The big votes were for party leader, where the favourite and almost incumbent, interim leader John Steenhuisen, beat KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli by a sizeable 1,443 votes to 361. Holding on to her (relatively new) position was the DA’s comeback federal council leader, Helen Zille...

