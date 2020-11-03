Why Ramaphosa needs to realise it’s ‘the economy, stupid’
Finance minister Tito Mboweni must be itching for someone like US political strategist James Carville to be implanted full-time in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office.
It’s celebrated folklore how, in 1992, Carville scrawled three slogans on the whiteboard on a pillar in the campaign headquarters of a charismatic senator from Little Rock, Arkansas, who was bidding to unseat President HW Bush...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.