SA Rugby correct to pull out
SA Rugby officials should be applauded for taking the tough decision to pull the Springboks out of the Rugby Championship.
Though it is sad the world champions will be unable to strut their stuff on the global stage, the welfare of players had to come first...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.