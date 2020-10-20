Here's why I endorse Mbali Ntuli to lead the DA

PREMIUM

There’s an interesting exchange in the Twittersphere among a couple of former editors, with trolling by the usual suspects, most of who really do not know what journalism is.



They also do not know how it works and how it provides the scaffolding, of sorts, for building a society — for better or for worse. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.