Frank and robust discussions about inequality needed

PREMIUM

There was a very powerful photograph that our sister publication Weekend Post carried on its front page on Saturday. It was from the tense standoff outside the magistrate’s court in Senekal on Friday while two suspects were in the dock for the murder of Brendin Horner. On the left were EFF supporters and on the right khaki-clad farmers and AfriForum members.



The tension among the two groups was palpable with members from each side literally standing between them to prevent them from coming to blows...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.