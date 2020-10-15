Metro frustrates Nelson Mandela Bay business efforts to help
You would think that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which has failed dismally for several years to deal with its water leaks crisis, would jump at any offers of help from business to deal with the challenges. But that is simply not the case.
In fact, it has snubbed business assistance and is holding up what could be innovative development in the city...
