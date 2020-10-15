Can criminals learn their lesson?

When someone of the stature of our former public prosecutor, Thuli Madonsela, floats a controversial idea in public, it is worth taking a closer look. On October 6, she tabled the idea of an amnesty for crooks in a speech at a Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit about how to deal with the rampant corruption in the public sector; it was reported in The Herald newspaper (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/business/2020-10-07-thuli-madonsela-suggests-corruption-amnesty/) the next day.



My Twitter followers, however, had little time for giving criminals a break. So, when I did a social media poll asking about “A one-time amnesty for the corrupt?” only 6% of the 3,666 votes cast said “Yes” to a fresh start while an overwhelming 94% answered “Hell no”...

