Recovery plan must tackle jobs, corruption
All eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa when he outlines his much-anticipated economic recovery plan in parliament on Thursday. Ramaphosa will be expected to come up with a concrete strategy that will get the depressed economy growing at a desirable rate and create much-needed jobs. Infrastructure projects are expected to be a big aspect of the economic recovery plan.
With unemployment sky-high, the majority of South Africans are desperate for jobs...
