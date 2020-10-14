Recovery plan must tackle jobs, corruption

All eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa when he outlines his much-anticipated economic recovery plan in parliament on Thursday. Ramaphosa will be expected to come up with a concrete strategy that will get the depressed economy growing at a desirable rate and create much-needed jobs. Infrastructure projects are expected to be a big aspect of the economic recovery plan.



With unemployment sky-high, the majority of South Africans are desperate for jobs...

