Cricket SA’s skeletons need to be released

It’s D-Day for Cricket SA who are expected to reluctantly lay bare all their sordid secrets to government Friday.

Parliament’s sports committee portfolio had CSA on its knees on Tuesday, eventually forcing the sporting body into committing to deliver the full Fundudzi forensic report into its affairs by close of business on Friday.

The move was welcomed by followers of the game who are dissatisfied by CSA’s attempts to peddle the 46-page abbreviated version of the 450-odd page original.

CSA tried some delaying tactics in their meeting on Tuesday, but the portfolio committee was having none of it.

Just how much of the full report will be made public after today remains to be seen with CSA insisting there are legal issues to consider.

But at least the full report will be seen by more independent eyes.

CSA have kept this document secret for months and keep harping on about how they are acting in the interests of their unions and stake holders.

It’s difficult to believe those interested in cricket would not want to be privy what is happening in the sport they love and support.

Openness and transparency are part of good governance, and CSA seem to have believed they can decide what is good for public consumption and what is not.

What CSA keep forgetting is that cricket belongs to the people of SA, not to a few board members and their cronies.

CSA want fans to believe that fired CEO Thabang Moroe is responsible for all that has gone wrong with CSA over the past four years.

Come on, pull the other one.

Former CSA president Chris Nenzani resigned in August, perhaps anticipating that this report would eventually go public and that he would have much to answer for along with the current board members who are clinging onto their positions for dear life.

CSA say releasing the document would cause irreparable damage to the image of the game in the country.

Perhaps the board should have considered that over the past few years where proper administration has been glaringly absent.

One thing is clear, cricket in SA cannot continue until the skeletons are liberated from the closet.