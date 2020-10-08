Teachers uphold tough profession
As happens every day, on Monday October 5 about 410,000 teachers showed up to teach 12.9-million children spread across 25,000 schools in SA.
Monday was, however, World Teachers Day, but this year there was little to celebrate...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.