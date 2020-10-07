Ramaphosa to end the ANC protection racket

The evidence of Edwin Sodi at the Zondo commission shows why regulating party funding is imperative

PREMIUM





Here’s a good test of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to deal with corruption: the Political Party Funding Act is on his desk. All it requires to come into effect is for the president to set the date of implementation...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.