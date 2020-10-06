Why the NPA must not fail SA this time
It was more than two years ago that the Hawks arrested Gupta family members in a blaze of publicity, only for the Estina dairy project scam case against the family and their associates to collapse spectacularly months later.
The Estina prosecution debacle powerfully illustrated the danger of the state launching cases, in the context of seismic political shifts, that were not backed up by the evidence needed to ensure convictions. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.