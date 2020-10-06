Opinion

Power outages could have been prevented

Editorial Comment None 06 October 2020

Hot on the heels of an in-depth report by this newspaper examining why Nelson Mandela Bay has been experiencing such a high number of power outages (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-09-21-bay-counts-the-cost-of-ailing-power-network/), the metro was again this weekend hit by power cuts — some lasting more than 24 hours.

In September, almost 20 outages — blamed then on oil circuit breakers tripping, bad weather and illegal connections — were reported by municipal officials...

