Power outages could have been prevented
Hot on the heels of an in-depth report by this newspaper examining why Nelson Mandela Bay has been experiencing such a high number of power outages (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-09-21-bay-counts-the-cost-of-ailing-power-network/), the metro was again this weekend hit by power cuts — some lasting more than 24 hours.
In September, almost 20 outages — blamed then on oil circuit breakers tripping, bad weather and illegal connections — were reported by municipal officials...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.