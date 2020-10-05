Do the right thing and South Africans will support you
Do the right thing and South Africans will love you. It is just who we are.
We are generous with our praise. We are moved by people who do good for others. We don’t care what your politics are, or what your race is, as long as you are doing something positive for SA. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.