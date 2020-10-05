Be vigilant over children without sowing panic
It is every parent’s worst nightmare — to have your child snatched from under your nose or go missing on the way to or from school or a shop, never to be seen again.
According to Missing Child SA, at least two children go missing in the country every day...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.