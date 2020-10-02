Keep an eye on that promise to fix Nelson Mandela Bay’s potholes
Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport portfolio head Rosie Daaminds has declared war on potholes around the metro.
Vowing on Tuesday to rid the metro of potholes by December, Daaminds launched a multimillion-rand pothole project in Bethelsdorp’s Ward 27, to be rolled out in other wards too...
