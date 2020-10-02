Opinion

Keep an eye on that promise to fix Nelson Mandela Bay’s potholes

Editorial Comment None 02 October 2020

Nelson Mandela Bay roads and transport portfolio head Rosie Daaminds has declared war on potholes around the metro.

Vowing on Tuesday to rid the metro of potholes by December, Daaminds launched a multimillion-rand pothole project in Bethelsdorp’s Ward 27, to be rolled out in other wards too...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Most Read

X