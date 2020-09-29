Ingram family tragedy cannot go unpunished
On Saturday, Kabega Park couple Stanton and Selina Ingram laid their son Matthew, 17, to rest.
His funeral came exactly four weeks after that of his younger sister Tammy, 12, who died on August 23, hours after hours being placed in an induced coma in hospital...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.