Nelson Mandela Bay tourist spots a sorry sight

Every year on Heritage Day, cities use the day to showcase their heritage sites and tourism offerings. It coincides with tourism month in the country and that is traditionally when the red carpet is rolled out and the best of SA is marketed.

Things were different in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown

The tourism industry was only recently able to reopen for business, albeit differently.

But what is the true state of our heritage and tourism sites after months of closure?

In Nelson Mandela Bay, a team from The Herald encountered a sorry sight.

During a visit to 12 monuments, statues and other sites of historical significance around the metro this week, the team saw broken needles, shards of glass, condom wrappers, evidence of wanton vandalism and graffiti scrawled across historical monuments.

Once the pride of the Bay, tourist and heritage attractions have in recent years become crime hotspots to be avoided at all costs.

These attractions have always been popular with locals and tourists alike, but tourists in particular have become easy targets for thugs.