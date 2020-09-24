President in dilemma over sanctioning Mapisa-Nqakula for ANC freebie

Ramaphosa plagued by Harare heat and common cold

PREMIUM

Could President Cyril Ramaphosa’s health be succumbing to the pressures of running Africa’s most sophisticated economy during a pandemic, or the stress of presiding over a party at war with itself?



On Monday, news broke that he had fallen ill and was unable to meet a delegation from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, which is protesting for better working conditions. ..

