President in dilemma over sanctioning Mapisa-Nqakula for ANC freebie
Ramaphosa plagued by Harare heat and common cold
Could President Cyril Ramaphosa’s health be succumbing to the pressures of running Africa’s most sophisticated economy during a pandemic, or the stress of presiding over a party at war with itself?
On Monday, news broke that he had fallen ill and was unable to meet a delegation from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, which is protesting for better working conditions. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.