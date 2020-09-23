End of era as Kings liquidated
The short and turbulent history of the Southern Kings came to an abrupt end when the cash-struck franchise was placed into voluntarily liquidation.
After starting out with much promise with a match against the British and Irish Lions at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2009, it seems unlikely the Kings will take to the field again...
