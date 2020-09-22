ANC cadres really believe they are above the law

Facing two years in prison for a violent, and potentially deadly, crime, Andile Lungisa woke up, quite late, I should say, to the horrors of prison.



In his case, you want to say: You should have thought about the bad food, poor sleeping conditions and the general misery of imprisonment before you used the glass jug as a weapon. ..

