Weakened ANC will give in to EFF
It is very easy to dismiss the Economic Freedom Fighters’ violent protests as just a crude attempt to catch votes with a made-up militant stance.
Remember that the municipal elections are just a year away. The EFF did extremely well in 2016, helping unseat the ANC – at least for a while – in Johannesburg and Tshwane while delivering a bloody nose in other municipalities such as Polokwane. To improve on its consistent growth in the national elections in 2014 and 2019, it needs to maintain a public profile – and a militant one at that...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.