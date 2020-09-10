The issue of hair has long played a role in SA's divisive history

PREMIUM

Hair we go again.



Next time the hair question explodes in our country, take a good look in the mirror. Yes, there will be a next time, just as there were previous times, such as the 2016 hair protests that brought shame on two former white schools, Sans Souci Girls’ High School in Cape Town and Pretoria High School for Girls...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.