The issue of hair has long played a role in SA's divisive history
Hair we go again.
Next time the hair question explodes in our country, take a good look in the mirror. Yes, there will be a next time, just as there were previous times, such as the 2016 hair protests that brought shame on two former white schools, Sans Souci Girls’ High School in Cape Town and Pretoria High School for Girls...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.