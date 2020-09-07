Stink of corruption pervadesevery level of ANC
The stories of corruption that spill out into the public domain daily are deeply traumatising. After hearing what transpired at forums like the Zondo Commission you, the listener, feel dirtied and soiled as if you need to go and have a shower to remove the slime of corruption off you.
What is even more shocking, however, is the sheer brazenness of those who took cash and favours. They look around, at the press and the populace and their comrades, and you can feel their dismay. Not at what they have done, but at the fact that others are shocked and ashamed at their behaviour...
