Heavy price to pay for speedsters’ free ride
Every motorist in Nelson Mandela Bay is probably smiling right now, particularly the petrolheads with heavy feet. Traffic cameras have not been operating in the city for the last five months.
What this means is that those who have been speeding have managed to escape getting a ticket since March...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.