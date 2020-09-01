Opinion

Heavy price to pay for speedsters’ free ride

PREMIUM
Editorial Comment None 01 September 2020

Every motorist in Nelson Mandela Bay is probably smiling right now, particularly the petrolheads with heavy feet. Traffic cameras have not been operating in the city for the last five months.

What this means is that those who have been speeding have managed to escape getting a ticket since March...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
'What kind of animal would do this?’: Family of Nathaniel Julies speaks as ...

Most Read

X