Kings have their backs to the wall
The embattled Southern Kings again have their backs to the wall as SA Rugby plans for a post Covid-19 environment.
Shockwaves reverberated around the Kings’ camp on Tuesday when its board withdrew from the Currie Cup because of financial reasons...
