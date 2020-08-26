Welcome action against port barge bid
The intervention of the environment department to revoke the emergency clause directive approving a Turkish floating power project, which might have included a barge off the Port of Ngqura, is encouraging.
It shows that national government is prepared to review seemingly dubious decisions and act firmly when required...
