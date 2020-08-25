Opinion

Who calls our West Wing to account?

By ANDISIWE MAKINANA - 25 August 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to appear in the National Assembly this week to answer MPs’ questions, which are expected to centre on Covid-19 corruption.

It will be his second appearance before parliament since he declared a state of disaster and put SA under lockdown in March...

