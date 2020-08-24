When tough talk sounds more like lip service
President Cyril Ramaphosa has read the riot act to ANC members over corruption, saying those who want to use the party as a path to power and wealth should leave the ANC.
But people are not buying it, accusing him of singing the same song the ANC has been singing for years, with little or no results...
