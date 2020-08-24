Post-Covid SA is no honeymoonin the grip of deeply divided ANC
SA is now headed back to some sort of post-Covid new normal. That new normal is, however, unlikely to extend to the politics of our country. Pretty much everything stays the same there.
The ANC is as divided as ever, meaning that any talk of a new, clear-eyed, post-Covid focus on implementation is just a pipe dream. All the pre-crisis factions and divisions are playing out exactly as they were just six months ago. The players are the same, the faction leaders the same and even the modus operandi are the same...
