This is why you can’t trust scientists who want schools to reopen

PREMIUM

SA has some of the best medical scientists on the planet. Most of them born in the country, attending schools and sometimes universities at home, some of these great minds have gone on to win the Nobel prize from laboratories in other parts of the world (Sydney Brenner, Aaron Klug, Michael Levitt, Max Theiler, Allan M Cormack) not to mention, of course, those giants of literature who won the ultimate prize (Nadine Gordimer, JM Coetzee).



Scientists such as Shabir Mahdi (virology), Glenda Gray (vaccine science), Jimmy Volmink (clinical epidemiology), Quarraisha Abdool Karim (infectious diseases) and the late Bongani Mayosi (cardiology) count as world-class scholars who would be swallowed up by leading international universities if they circulated their curriculum vitae among colleagues abroad. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.