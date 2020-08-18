Widows of Marikana still waiting for apology
This past Sunday marked the eight-year anniversary of the Marikana massacre — one of the most atrocious events in the history of our postapartheid dispensation.
On August 16 2012, police opened fire on protesting miners at Lonmin’s platinum mine in Marikana, in the North West province...
