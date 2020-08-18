America’s decline led by a president given to telling porkies
It would be terribly funny, if it were not so dangerous, and a sign that a once all-powerful country, may be in the last throes of its decline.
For many people the world over, the US always shone like a beacon of democracy...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.