Firm hand needed in tackling state tender scandal

PREMIUM

“We accept that years of cronyism have created an environment of mistrust and suspicion when individuals, who are close to political office and influence, are seen to be benefiting from the state in ways that may be unethical.”



This statement by presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband King Thandisizwe Diko — with regard to the R125m personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandal they are engrossed in — sums up the essence of the problem of spouses, children or parents of high-ranking state workers doing business with government...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.