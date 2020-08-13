SA has new sporting super hero
South Africans were desperate for positive news during the Covid-19 onslaught, and new sporting hero Brad Binder raced to their rescue with a sensational MotoGP win at the weekend.
His triumph, in only his third start at the top level, was a cause for national celebration and earned the praise of President Cyril Ramaphosa...
