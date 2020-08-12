National economy has become ANC’s finance department

PREMIUM

Modern capitalism, I am regularly told, will be the death of us.



Certainly, when it has become quite unexceptional to read that Siberia and the Amazon are on fire, that billionaires have profited enormously from a global pandemic and that the rest of us are praying that the world’s factories will soon return to full capacity, making plastic whatsits that nobody needs so that imaginary wealth can keep being juggled by the “richest” nations, I can’t help feeling that capitalism, at least in its current form, is pretty terrible...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.