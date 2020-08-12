Opinion

National economy has become ANC’s finance department

PREMIUM
Tom Eaton Columnist 12 August 2020

Modern capitalism, I am regularly told, will be the death of us.

Certainly, when it has become quite unexceptional to read that Siberia and the Amazon are on fire, that billionaires have profited enormously from a global pandemic and that the rest of us are praying that the world’s factories will soon return to full capacity, making plastic whatsits that nobody needs so that imaginary wealth can keep being juggled by the “richest” nations, I can’t help feeling that capitalism, at least in its current form, is pretty terrible...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Veteran photographer Charles Pullen describes how he captured the 1990 Northern ...

Most Read

X