Calata House decides boundaries of what is permissible
Seven days have past since the provincial government issued the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) council with an ultimatum — elect a mayor and rescind Mvuleni Mapu’s acting city manager appointment or face Bhisho intervention.
There hasn’t been movement in either direction...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.