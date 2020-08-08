Stern warning to criminals that justice will prevail

August 5 2020. A day all those affected by three separate crimes around Port Elizabeth are likely to remember thanks to the hefty sentences handed down in the Port Elizabeth High Court.



In the first matter, Mbuyiseli Pikoli, 38, and Vuyani Sifunda, 23, (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-08-05-life-sentences-for-pair-guilty-of-schoenies-murders/) were given three life sentences plus an additional 43 years for the brutal murder of three people, including an elderly Schoenmakerskop couple, over two days during September 2017...

