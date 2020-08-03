Everything SA has given, Cyril's team has trampled on
In early January 1961, two weeks before he was sworn in as president of the US, John F Kennedy stood before the Massachusetts state legislature and reflected on the task ahead of him.
“For those to whom much is given, much is required,” he said, telling his audience that he needed their help and prayers “as I embark on this new and solemn journey” to the White House...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.