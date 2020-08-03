Dagga ruling to prevent wrongful detainment of children

Children who bear the stigma of drug use are often ostracised, kicked out of school or sent to juvenile corrections centres and left to veer further into actual criminality, instead of, with the right kind of help, finding their way back onto the right road and becoming useful members of society.



For that reason, we welcome Friday’s court ruling that decriminalises dagga use or possession by children...

